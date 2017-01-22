Women’s March Participants Return to Charlottesville

Hundreds of people from central Virginia are back home Sunday after taking part in the Women's March in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, 426 women and supporters packed into eight buses for the trip. The group returned late Saturday night.



Organizers say reservations for the trip reached capacity in just a couple days.

They hope the march's message resonates with the entire country.

"If we're really going to be a great county, then we have to be inclusive. We have to be strong, and take care of one another, and we can't assume that I know better than you about your own life,” said Cynthia Neff, organizer.

The bus organizers say they hope the fight for equality continues so they can travel to or organize another march.

The Women's March is now calling on supporters to complete 10 actions in the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency.