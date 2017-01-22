25 UVa Wrestling Drops ACC Opener 29-14 at #6 Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers lost 29-14 against the Hokies in their ACC opener on Sunday

The 25th ranked Virginia wrestling team lost its ACC opener 29-14 at #6 Virginia Tech on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.

UVa (8-4, 0-1 ACC) led 14-11 following a major decision victory by Ray Bethea over David Bergida at 165 pounds, but the Hokies (13-1, 3-0 ACC) went back in front by winning the final four weight classes.

Jared Haught clinched the victory for Tech with a pin of Chance McClure in the final seconds of the 197 pound match.

The Cavaliers' George DiCamillo received a win by forfeit at 141 pounds, while Sam Kirvus recorded a major decision at 149 pounds.

Virginia will be back in action at home against NC State next Sunday at one o'clock.