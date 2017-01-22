Belmont Bridge Replacement Project Moving Forward

The project to replace Charlottesville’s crumbling Belmont Bridge is moving forward.

This week crews will be out surveying the structures that hold up the roadway and keep traffic moving safely across the railroad tracks below.

Survey crews are analyzing the Belmont Bridge to see what is structurally unsafe. They’ll also determine whether its measurements are the same as the information in the city's request for proposals (RFP) to replace the bridge.

Surveying is the first major phase in the design portion of the project. Crews measure the failing elements, including the concrete chipping away through the sidewalk and damage at expansion joints between the bridge spans.

Charlottesville City Council member Bob Fenwick hopes the wearing down of the bridge over time doesn't end up costing the city extra money.

“The surveying is a necessary first step. You want to make sure the RFP is correct for one thing, the dimensions. If our schematic is different than the documents say it is, then that's an additional cost that will be on the contract and that's where we have to be very careful,” Fenwick said.

Fenwick says the Belmont Bridge hasn't had any extensive maintenance work since it was built in 1961.

A committee of community members, the contractor, and the city are hoping to talk over the design within the next few weeks.

Public hearings will be scheduled once total surveying is done and the proposed design of the reconstructed bridge is agreed upon. Fenwick expects that will happen by early spring.