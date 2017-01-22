JMU Women's Basketball Falls 60-55 Against Towson

JAMES MADISON ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

HARRISONBURG, VA. – James Madison women's basketball (12-6, 5-2) fell to Towson (11-7, 4-3) 60-55 on Sunday afternoon inside the JMU Convocation Center, snapping the Dukes' six-game home streak.

Towson closed the game on a 17-3 run, hitting six free throws over the final minute, to seal the season sweep in favor of the Tigers.

Redshirt senior guard Precious Hall led the Dukes with 20 points, her 18th consecutive double-digit scoring effort, and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Aneah Young scored 10 points for her second double-figure scoring game of the season and her career. Redshirt junior forward Tasia Butler reeled in 11 rebounds to tie her career high.

James Madison used a 19-0 run over the first and second quarters to put the Dukes up by 11, 27-16, with 4:51 remaining in the half. Towson would cut the lead using an 11-2 run to bridge the second and third quarters.

JMU won the turnover battle forcing 18 Towson turnovers with help of nine steals, compared to just 13 turnovers committed by the Dukes. The Dukes converted for a 17-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

CONTINUING TO CLIMB

Precious Hall scored 20 points, her 11th 20+ scoring performance of the season, to push her career total to 1,940. The game also marked her 18th consecutive double-figure scoring game, which is tied for the 10th-longest stretch in JMU history.

BUTLER BOARDS

Redshirt junior guard Tasia Butler had 11 rebounds in the game, tying her career high. She has reached double-figure rebounds in three contests this season.

YEAR-BY-YEAR NOTES

This marks the first time since 2012-13 that the Dukes have had multiple CAA losses in a single regular season.

This marks the first time JMU has been swept by a CAA team in the regular season since Delaware did so in 2012-13.

AT HOME

The Dukes saw a six-game home win-streak snapped on Sunday.

JMU has played in front of at least 2000 fans at the Convo in 47 straight home games after today’s announced attendance of 4135.

UP NEXT

JMU is back at home on Friday, Jan. 27 to face Drexel for the first time this season. The Dukes and Dragons tip off at 7 p.m.