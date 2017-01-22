CASPCA Hosts Microchip and Rabies Drop-In Clinic

Madeline Rhondeau, marketing and communications manager with the CASPCA

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (CASPCA) is making sure every four legged friend stays safe and healthy this year. The shelter hosted its Microchip and Rabies Drop-In Clinic Sunday afternoon.

Virginia law requires all cats and dogs over four months old have a current rabies vaccination.

Staff members say microchipping pets will save owners from stress.

“Save yourself the stress of losing your animal and come in and spend $20 to microchip your animal. With federal assistance, it costs $10 and you’re saving yourself the stress and anxiety of losing your family member,” said Madeline Rhondeau, marketing and communications manager with the CASPCA.

The CASPCA says one in three pets will become lost in its lifetime.

The Microchip and Rabies Drop-In Clinic is usually hosted on the first Sunday of every month.

The next clinic is scheduled for February 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.