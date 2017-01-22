Court Date Set in Federal Lawsuit Against DMV

A court date is set in a federal lawsuit challenging a Virginia law that automatically suspends driver’s licenses from people who can't pay court costs and fines.

In July 2016, the Legal Aid Justice Center, a Charlottesville-based, nonprofit organization, filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of four central Virginia plaintiffs as a systemic solution to a problem that plagues hundreds of thousands of Virginians.

Legal Aid Justice Center is asserting that Virginia is crippling hundreds of thousands of low-income residents by suspending their driver's licenses for failure to pay court costs and fines.

They want the state to strike the statute down as unconstitutional and to reinstate licenses that have suspended without basic due process protections.

A federal judge in Charlottesville is set to hear arguments on motions in the case on February 2.

The state of Virginia has filed a motion to dismiss, arguing the case should not be tried in federal court and its constitutional claims are not valid. The Department of Motor Vehicles is hoping to have the lawsuit dismissed.

A trial is scheduled for December 11 through December 15.