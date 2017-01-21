Yoga Studio Offers Special Classes for People with Breast Cancer

A yoga studio in Charlottesville is offering special classes to help people who have been diagnosed with or are recovering from breast cancer.

Yoga teacher and breast cancer survivor Shaaron Honeycutt teaches the classes at Allied Yoga. She says yoga is meant to help you improve range of motion and restore emotional balance.

Honeycutt says after recovering from a double mastectomy, she wanted to help others manage their own side effects.

"There's impingements, there's mobility issues, there's lyphedema, which is the lymphatic system accumulating fluid and yoga asana practice, which are the postures can help all of those things,” Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt also teaches classes to help with depression and anxiety. For more information, you can visit her website.