Veterans Hit the Wintergreen Slopes for Wounded Warrior Weekend

More than two dozen wounded veterans are hitting the slopes at Wintergreen this weekend.

The Wounded Warrior Weekend there is in its 13th year at the resort in Nelson County.

It gives veterans with disabilities or physical challenges the chance to overcome their obstacles through snow sports. The resort has a variety of modified skis, sleds, and equipment that meet different physical needs.

Instructors say they enjoy getting the "Warriors" out of their comfort zone.

"It's always fun to watch the people that have no idea what they’re in for. They have no idea what the mountain looks like or what it feels like to slide on a ski or snowboard and that's always fun to see them conquer their fears," Kelly McGaughey, volunteer instructor, said.

The Wounded Warriors traveled from as far as North Carolina to enjoy the weekend. The event wraps up Sunday afternoon.