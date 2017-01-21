Update from CPD: Fliers Going Around not a Scam, but not from Dept.

Charlottesville police say that the flier being distributed is not a scam, but want people to know it is not endorsed by the police, but it is from a legitimate charity.

Press Release from Charlottesville Police Department:

Update 1/23/2017: The Charlottesville Police Department has made contact with the organizers from the Virginia Youth Club of America and confirmed that they are a legitimate charity. That being said, the letter they are presenting to residents is merely a notification to the Charlottesville Police Department and should not be considered and endorsement from our agency.

The Charlottesville Police Department would like to notify citizens of both Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville about a possible scam.

Please be aware that individuals are going door to door attempting to sell various products ranging from candy to dog treats under the pretense that this has been endorsed by the Charlottesville Police Department.

The attached flier, which designates it as notification to the Charlottesville Police Department through Chief Thomas and Capt Wendy Lewis, is being presented to citizens in an attempt to gain trust and sell these products. These fliers are not endorsed by the Charlottesville Police Department and we have not been able to verify the legitimacy of this organization.

If these individuals approach your residence and attempt to sell their products please notify our Emergency Communications Center at 434-977- 9041 so an officer can attempt to meet with representatives of this organization to verify their authenticity.