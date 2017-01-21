Devils Backbone Construction Underway for New Features

Construction is in full swing at Devils Backbone Brewing Company in Nelson County after the announcement of its partnership with Anheuser-Busch last April.

NBC29 visited the Roseland location Saturday to view some of the projects underway. Some of the new features include a breakfast stop and a bourbon and cigar shack.

The facility is also getting a serious facelift including the addition of a $3 million distillery.

"We're looking to putting in some permanent camping, an RV Park, a 20-room lodge, some cottages," founder Steve Crandall said.

Crandall is going to the Nelson County Planning Commission next week to get approval for additional development through the rest of the 85-acre property.