Saturday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Girls Basketball
St. Anne's-Belfield 57, Episcopal 35     Tinsley 18 pts
Orange County 51, Spotsylvania 34      Ryder 19 pts
Albemarle 46, Faith Christian-Roanoke 23
Smithfield 51, Culpeper 46
Spotswood 63, Potomac 36
Stuarts Draft 66, Rockbridge County 31

  Play For Preemies Showcase at WAHS
Western Albemarle 46, Faith Christian 23       Hayden 15 pts
Charlottesville 55, R.E. Lee 39
Covenant 62, Waynesboro 48          Maupin 28 pts, Sutton 34 pts 

Boys Basketball
Covenant 57, Trinity Episcopal 55
Granby 71, Albemarle 69
Blue Ridge 68, Liberty Christian 35
Martinsville 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 45
Parry McCluer 33, Riverheads 24
Spotswood 69, Northside 63
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Fork Union Prep 42

