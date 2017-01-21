Saturday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Saturday High School Basketball Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Sydney Sutton scored 34 points and made 8 three-pointers for Waynesboro
Emily Maupin scored 28 points for Covenant, and broke the program's career scoring mark (1,877 points)
Saturday High School Basketball Scores & HighlightsMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. EmailFull Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. EmailFull Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.