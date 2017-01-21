Perrantes Reaches Career Milestone; #16 UVa Defeats Georgia Tech 62-49

Virginia senior point guard London Perrantes became just the fourth player in program history with 1,000 points and 500 assists in his career, as the #23 Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech 62-49 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Perrantes scored eleven points against the Yellow Jackets, and he reached the career milestone with a conventional three-point play early in the victory.

"It's amazing just to be one of those players in that club," says Perrantes. "I was all about my assists, but now I think the points are going up as well. I think that's helping us as a team. It just goes as a testament as to who I've had on my team as well, and all the good players around me."

Sophomore center Jack Salt played a career-high 35 minutes, and held Georgia Tech leading scorer Ben Lammers to just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "Ben Lammers is a good player, and (Salt) made him earn. He played with his hands free. He fought his position, and showed his strength, and that was impressive. I really enjoyed that. I loved seeing that, because I think it was a huge key for us in the win."

"I was excited for the challenge," says Salt. "I knew because of the offense there was the possibility for a lot of 1-on-1 defense, and I'm just happy I got the opportunity. Coach Williford and coach Sanchez are always good with the big's, helping us out. They told me to keep my hands up, fight the catches, no feeds from the top, so I was just trying to do everything that they asked of me."

Virginia (15-3, 5-2 ACC) never trailed against Georgia Tech.

Marial Shayok led UVa with a career-high 19 points, which marks the third time in the last four games that the junior has set or tied a career-high in points.

The Cavaliers return to action at #15 Notre Dame on Tuesday.