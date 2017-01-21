UVA Students Want Say in President Sullivan's Replacement Process

Student leaders at the University of Virginia are demanding a say in the process to replace President Teresa Sullivan.

Sullivan announced Friday she would step down from the position when her contract ends in 2018. The university's Board of Visitors will appoint a presidential search committee.

In a statement released Saturday, UVA Student Council thanked Sullivan for her leadership and determination.

The council also says, "Student council will work to ensure that students have a prominent say in the future of our community. We are excited for the renewed possibilities that new leadership may bring to the University of Virginia in 2018."