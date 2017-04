Derailed Train in Mississippi Delays Charlottesville Riders' D.C. Trip

Passengers headed to the Women's March in Washington, D.C., aboard a sold-out Amtrak train had their plans derailed Saturday morning.

Riders in Charlottesville got a text message around 6:30 a.m. letting them know there was a change of plans.

Amtrak tells NBC29 a freight train derailment in Mississippi delayed Saturday morning's Crescent train. It was running about two-and-a-half hours late to Charlottesville.

One family didn't let the delay discourage them from getting to the march.

"We think this is pretty important, I don't think I've ever had an opportunity to do something this historic. And another reason we're marching is for our daughters and their future, I also think we're paying back all the women who've done this for us before,” Renee said.

Amtrak riders in Charlottesville finally got on their way at 9:45 a.m.