Quantcast

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Celebrates Unity on Inauguration Day

Posted: Updated:
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative held a pot luck Friday The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative held a pot luck Friday
Lisa Jevack of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Lisa Jevack of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville organization celebrated unity on Inauguration Day, after an election they say was marked by division.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative (PAI) invited anyone who needed company on inauguration night for a light dinner and discussion.

The nonpartisan event also included a chance to write letters to representatives in Washington, D.C.

“This election season divided a lot of people, we all felt battered afterward. It was pretty ugly and we just wanted to take this opportunity to come together it's going to be a peaceful gathering,” said Lisa Jevack of The Bridge PAI.

The event was free, but participants were asked to bring canned food for refugees in need at the International Rescue Committee. 

The League of Women Voters was also present to register voters for the next cycle.

  • The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Celebrates Unity on Inauguration DayMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia.
    Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.