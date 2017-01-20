The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Celebrates Unity on Inauguration Day

A Charlottesville organization celebrated unity on Inauguration Day, after an election they say was marked by division.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative (PAI) invited anyone who needed company on inauguration night for a light dinner and discussion.

The nonpartisan event also included a chance to write letters to representatives in Washington, D.C.

“This election season divided a lot of people, we all felt battered afterward. It was pretty ugly and we just wanted to take this opportunity to come together it's going to be a peaceful gathering,” said Lisa Jevack of The Bridge PAI.

The event was free, but participants were asked to bring canned food for refugees in need at the International Rescue Committee.

The League of Women Voters was also present to register voters for the next cycle.