Friday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Darius McGhee was 6-for-6 on three-point attempts in the first half against the Miller School Darius McGhee was 6-for-6 on three-point attempts in the first half against the Miller School
Nic Kent leaps for a slam dunk in STAB's win over St. Christopher's Nic Kent leaps for a slam dunk in STAB's win over St. Christopher's

Boys Basketball
Albemarle 70, Charlottesville 57               Austin Katstra 29 points
STAB 62, St. Christopher's 54                  Jayden Nixon 21 points  
FUMA 49, Christchurch 46
Blue Ridge 78, Miller School 59
Riverheads 46, Buffalo Gap 18                Braeson Fulton 14 pts
Western Albemarle 59, Monticello 45       Jed Strickland 15 pts, 9 rebs
Louisa County 61, Powhatan 58
Orange County 57, Fluvanna County 48
Goochland 61, Buckingham County 36
Madison County 69, Rappahannock 47               Isiah Smith 15 pts
Collegiate-Richmond 49, Woodberry Forest 42
Dan River 54, Nelson County 44
East Rockingham 72, Page County 64
Eastern View 84, Culpeper 75
Fishburne Military 65, Holy Cross Regional 58
Spotswood 70, Fort Defiance 25
Stuarts Draft 122, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 72
Wilson Memorial 64, Luray 44

Girls Basketball
Charlottesville 52, Albemarle 48             Alaijah Ragland 16 pts
Trinity Episcopal 73, Covenant 53
Western Albemarle 29, Monticello 20       Hayden 13 pts
STAB 65, St. Catherine's 39                     Jayla Davis 19 points.
Buffalo Gap 40, Riverheads 35
Louisa County 61, Powhatan 19
Fluvanna County 45, Orange County 26
Buckingham County 41, Goochland 37
East Rockingham 62, Page County 48
Stuarts Draft 50, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26
Trinity Episcopal 73, Covenant School 53
Turner Ashby 66, Waynesboro 40
Wilson Memorial 59, Luray 44
Miller School 47, Amelia Academy 35
Spotswood 53, Fort Defiance 36

