Charlottesville's Chris Long on Verge of Super Bowl with Patriots

Former UVa football standout Chris Long is one win away from reaching the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. The Patriots host the Steelers Sunday in the AFC championship game.

Long is in his ninth season in the NFL, but first with the Patriots. The 31-year old defensive end never experienced the playoffs in his eight seasons with the Rams. He signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in March aiming for this moment.

Long did his part this season to help the Patriots to a 14-2 regular season record. He played in all 16 games making seven starts.

Long played in 65 percent of New England's defensive plays this season. He had 35 tackles and four sacks. Long says he's thankful to be playing football this late into the season.

On Sunday the Patriots will be playing in their seventh straight AFC championship game.

Long says, "I can't really get too wrapped up in that I got to pay attention to this week, so for me I wasn't part of that stuff. I'm in the moment."

Long and the Patriots defense will try to slow down one of the NFL's best offenses Sunday. Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell ranks third among NFL running backs this season in total yards.

Long says, "He's really fun to watch, unless you're getting ready to play him he's fun to watch. His style is so unique, his patience, what he's able to do with his vision, and then as far as breaking tackles, being a complete player, catching the ball all that stuff."

The Patriots are a 6-point favorite for Sunday's game despite facing one of the NFL's most talented passers in Ben Roethlisberger.

Long says, "He's also really good at extending plays and he can really hurt you running around in the pocket, smart, obviously been doing it a long time. You have to be in sync you have to be on the same page, that's true every week but the margin of error is smaller this week."

Chris Long has played in 130 games in his career since being drafted second overall by the Rams in 2008. He has 281 tackles and 58.5 sacks.