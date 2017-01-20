Former JMU Coach Kenny Brooks Has Hokies off to Historic Start

Kenny Brooks didn't have to travel far to become the new head women's basketball coach at Virginia Tech.

And in his first season, Brooks is looking to take the Hokies further than they've been in sometime. Virginia Tech won its first 15 games this season as was ranked as high as 15th in the country. It was the Hokies' first time being nationally ranked in six years.

"Did I think that we could do it this quickly? No,” says the former James Madison head coach. “That's just being honest. But when did I think we could do it? The very beginning of the season."

"Kenny comes in with a pedigree that he's a winner,” says Wake Forest women’s basketball coach Jen Hoover. “I think he's been able to take a team that has some seniors on it, that experienced some success last year and were hungry and want more."

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament in practically a decade.

But this year, Brooks has the Hokies off to their best start since the 1998-1999 season, and they're poised to end that drought.

"We definitely want to go to the NCAA Tournament,” says Senior Sidney Cook. “I think that if we fix some things here and there, we're definitely on the path to becoming that team."

"Now I just think the skies the limit for us and we can be as good as we want to be,” says Brooks. “I keep telling them that. You can be as good as you want to be. I think we're as talented as anyone. We just have to go out and prove it."

The Hokies aren't the only team in the Commonwealth looking to end a long NCAA Tournament drought.

The UVa women haven't been since 2010.

The Hokies and 'Hoos square off at John Paul Jones Arena Thursday night.

"When you say UVa and you're coming from JMU, there is a sense of rivalry there,” says Brooks. “I think the biggest difference is that both teams acknowledge that it's a rivalry when you're talking about Virginia and Virginia Tech. -- We're looking forward to that, just like we are any other game that we play because I think that this can be a special year for us if we just really focus on every game because these kids are capable of accomplishing any goal they want to."

Virginia Tech comes into Thursday's game at Virginia having lost three of its last four games, after starting 15-0.