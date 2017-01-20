Perriello Speaks About Gubernatorial Campaign

With President Donald Trump (R) sworn in Friday, eyes are already turning to Virginia’s gubernatorial election.

Tom Perriello has a history in central Virginia, from his family’s ties to Charlottesville and Albemarle County, to his one term as a congressman in the 5th District.

After spending time as part of a special envoy to Africa on behalf of President Obama, Perriello is stepping back into the political spotlight for the first time in seven years. He announced his campaign for governor in Charlottesville on January 5, 2017.

Just weeks into his campaign, the former representative is focusing his rhetoric not on his fellow Democrats, but on the Republican front runner.

"In this race the opponent is Ed Gillespie, it's the politics of division, that's what we're going to go against. As for the primary, I think voters really believe it should be up to them, and not party leadership to decide who represents them," said the candidate.

On challenging Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam for their party’s nomination, Perriello says, “open competition is a good thing.”

Perriello says there is a need for good jobs, and he thinks most politicians need to shift their focus: "We have to be honest with ourselves, that as much as Donald Trump wants to blame job loss on black and brown people or globalization, 85 percent of those manufacturing jobs have not gone overseas, they have disappeared because of computers and automation."

The candidate has a lot to overcome if he wants to take that message to Richmond. Northam has raised more than $1.6 million.

Experts, though, say the race definitely isn't over.

"He's obviously very different stylistically than Northam, and perhaps his style will play better with the Democratic electorate that is probably very upset with the November result," said Geoff Skelley with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Perriello says he's taken a positive campaign pledge with Northam's camp.