Madison County Vineyard Offers Escape from Inauguration Talks

Not everyone was talking about the Presidential Inauguration Friday. That was a command at DuCard Vineyards in Madison County.

Employees at DuCard decided to hold what they called an “Escape the Madness Day.”

Instead of talking about all that's going on in Washington, D.C., they wanted people to sit by the fire, enjoy music, relax, and talk about anything but the inauguration.

“We’re not making any sort of political stance. We have people who work here who support each and every party and we don't want to make any sort of stance toward one particular party,” said Tabatha Wilson of DuCard Vineyards.

The vineyard is tucked away near Shenandoah National Park