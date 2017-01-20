Sullivan Stepping Down as President of UVA In 2018

University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan will not be seeking another term, announcing that she will step down in 2018.

Sullivan announced her decision in an open letter to students and staff Friday, January 20.

A search committee will be charged with bringing forward a slate of candidates to the UVA Board of Visitors.

Sullivan became president in January 2010.

Two years later, she was at the center of controversy when members of the university's Board of Visitors attempted to oust her. She resigned, but was later reinstated as president.

Students Friday said they weren’t entirely surprised by the news.

“I guess I thought it was known that she was stepping down at the end of the year. I heard that, I'm not sure how now that I think about it, but it's not a surprise to me to hear that,” said Ellen Graf, nursing student.

In her farewell letter, Sullivan said that the University of Virginia is well positioned for a transition to its ninth president.

After a research leave, Sullivan will remain in Charlottesville and join the teaching staff at UVA. She is a sociologist by training.