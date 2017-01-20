Anonymous Donor Offers MACAA $25K in Matching Grants

Anonymous Donor Offers MACAA $25K in Matching GrantsPosted: Updated:
A Charlottesville anti-poverty agency is getting a big donation boost from an anonymous donor.
Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACAA) announced that someone has offered it up to $25,000 in matching donations for grant programs.
Donations can be mailed to the agency at 1025 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901 and should note they are for the matching grant program.
MACAA includes programs such as Head Start and Hope House that offer a range of services to those in need.
Release from Monticello Area Community Action Agency:
Charlottesville, VA January 20, 2017: MACAA (Monticello Area Community Action Agency), a local anti-poverty agency in its 52nd year of service to the community, has just announced that an anonymous donor has offered to match donations up to $25,000 beginning on February 1, 2017 and running through April 30, 2017.
Donations should be mailed to the agency at 1025 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901 c/o Harriet Kaplan, Executive Director/Head Start Director and should note that they are for the matching grant program.
MACAA programs include Head Start, Hope House, Project Discovery, and Rural Outreach. Head Start provides a comprehensive early childhood development program to 213 three- and four-year-old children from families in greatest need. Hope House offers housing and intensive case management for families facing homelessness in our community.
Project Discovery promotes academic achievement as a means of propelling high school students from low income families out of poverty. Rural Outreach, with its offices in Fluvanna, Louisa, and Nelson counties, provides emergency assistance to families by providing them with food, clothing, and financial resources to cover rent or utility costs.
For further information about MACAA or its programs, please contact Harriet Kaplan at hkaplan@macaa.org or by calling (434) 295-3171 ext. 3044.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.