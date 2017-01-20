NRC Completes Review of Proposed New Reactor at North Anna Site

North Anna Nuclear Plant (FILE) LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission sees no safety issues with adding another reactor at Dominion Virginia Power's North Anna Nuclear Plant.
This comes from the final safety evaluation report, which puts the energy company a step closer to getting a license for construction and operation.
The additional reactor would be the third on the site.
Dominion started the process of getting approval back in 2007.
Release from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission:
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff has completed its Final Safety Evaluation Report for a Combined License for a proposed reactor at the North Anna site near Mineral, Va.
The report concludes there are no safety aspects that would preclude issuing the license for construction and operation of the proposed reactor, adjacent to two operating reactors approximately 40 miles northwest of Richmond.
The staff will provide the report and the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement on the North Anna application to the commission for the mandatory hearing phase of the licensing process. In the mandatory hearing, expected to take place later this year, the commission will examine whether the staff’s review supports the findings necessary to issue a license. Following the mandatory hearing, the commission will vote on whether to authorize the staff to issue the license.
Dominion Virginia Power submitted its license application for North Anna on Nov. 26, 2007, for permission to build and operate an Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor at the site. The NRC certified the design in 2014. More information on the certification process is available on the NRC website.
The NRC’s Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards independently reviewed those aspects of the North Anna application that concern safety. The committee provided the results of its review to the commission on Nov. 15, 2016. The NRC issued an Early Site Permit for North Anna in November 2007, and the agency supplemented the permit’s environmental review for the proposed North Anna reactor in March 2010.