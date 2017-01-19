Madison Seniors Dre Twyman & Isiah Smith Lead MCHS Basketball Team

Madison County seniors Isiah Smith and Dre Twyman are both closing in on 1,000 career points, and they have a friendly competition to see who gets there first.

Twyman says, "I'm not gonna lie about it, he probably does have more points than me, but we'll see who gets there first."

Smith adds, "We have kind of a competition going on between us. We always try to outdo each other."

Smith and Twyman are four-year starters on varsity.

Their competitive edge drives the Mountaineers, who have a record of 35-6 over the last year and a half, after finishing below .500 in their first two seasons.

Head coach Ben Breeden says, "We did take a lot of lumps when they were young, but now junior and senior year they have had great seasons, and it's been fun to watch."

Madison County (15-1) is hoping to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since winning through title in 2010.

Smith says, "We see that (banner) every day, so it reminds us how much hard work and dedication it takes to be able to put one up there."

That team in 2010 had size, this one has speed.

Smith says, "Our game is 'run the floor.' We're pretty fast, and we like to push the tempo."

Breeden says, "The more pressure you can put on teams, and the more opportunities we can create for ourselves in transition, definitely takes its toll (on the opposition)."

"We don't have a lot of length, but we have a lot of speed," says Twyman. "We just try to turn up the tempo, and run the court, so other teams can't keep up with us."