Black Community Seminar Series Kicks Off in Louisa County

The 1st Annual Black Community Seminar Series in Louisa County
Sharon Diamond-Myrsten, University of Virginia physician. LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) -
The Association for the Study of African-American Life and History kicked off its first annual Black Community Seminar Series in Louisa County.
The series, called "Peace, Power, and Respect" focuses on development and empowerment.
Thursday’s session, held at the Wayland Baptist Church, highlighted the importance of preventative health and nutrition.
“There are a lot of individuals who simply don't have the same access to health, whether it's because they're not insured or they simply don't have opportunities to reach in to connect with their primary care homes, and it's a good opportunity to come out and let the community hear the message, but also take it forward and share it with their loved ones,” said Sharon Diamond-Myrsten, University of Virginia physician.
Another seminar will be held February 16 at Saint James Baptist Church in Palmyra.
All seminars will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, is free and open to the public.
The first seminar will be on January 19, 2017, at Wayland Baptist Church, 1228 Oakland Rd, Louisa, VA 23093. Dr. Sharon Diamond-Myrsten will present on the topic “Preventive Health and Nutrition. Dr. Diamond-Myrsten is a board certified family practice physician. She received her medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School and has been in practice for 20 years.She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from the College of William and Mary, a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from Christopher Newport University, and a Master of Science degree in biomedical sciences from Eastern Virginia Medical.
The third seminar will be on February 16, 2017 at St James Baptist Church, 17227 James Madison Hwy, Palmyra, VA 22963. Attorney Steven D. Rosenfield, Esq will present on the topic is “Civil Rights and the Justice System.” Attorney Rosenfield has been a civil rights and criminal defense lawyer since.