Black Community Seminar Series Kicks Off in Louisa County

The Association for the Study of African-American Life and History kicked off its first annual Black Community Seminar Series in Louisa County.

The series, called "Peace, Power, and Respect" focuses on development and empowerment.

Thursday’s session, held at the Wayland Baptist Church, highlighted the importance of preventative health and nutrition.

“There are a lot of individuals who simply don't have the same access to health, whether it's because they're not insured or they simply don't have opportunities to reach in to connect with their primary care homes, and it's a good opportunity to come out and let the community hear the message, but also take it forward and share it with their loved ones,” said Sharon Diamond-Myrsten, University of Virginia physician.

Another seminar will be held February 16 at Saint James Baptist Church in Palmyra.