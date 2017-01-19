Albemarle County School Board Gets First Look at Funding

Pam Moran presented the upcoming fiscal year budget to the Albemarle County School Board

Albemarle County's school board got its first look at a funding request for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday night.

School Superintendent Pam Moran presented the $180.8 million dollar budget. That's about a five percent increase from last year.

The superintendent went through a PowerPoint presentation during Thursday’s school board meeting with board members and the public.

“We have to have smaller class sizes. We need more teacher’s assistants. We need more breakout sessions for reading and math and that costs money,” said School Board Member Kate Acuff.

The division says English learner students have increased by 37 percent.

Special education students have also increased by about 17 percent.

Public hearings will be held on the budget before its approval.