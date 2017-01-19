Quantcast

Thursday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
William Monroe sophomore Samantha Brunelle scored the 1,000th point of her career on Thursday night
Brunelle connected on this three-pointer for the 1,000th point of her career Brunelle connected on this three-pointer for the 1,000th point of her career

GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Monroe 41, Strasburg 32      Samantha Brunelle - 1,000 career points
Buffalo Gap 54, Nelson County 15
Charlottesville 62, Powhatan 37       Ragland 16 pts

BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville 62, Powhatan 37      Hudson 16 pts, Vest 16 pts
William Monroe 92, Strasburg 46

