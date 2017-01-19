Judge Sentences Crimora Man for Possessing Child Pornography

A Crimora man will spend several years behind bars for possessing child pornography.

An Augusta Circuit Court judge upheld the jury's recommendation, sentencing 50-year-old Albert Henry Christy Jr. to five years.

September 22, 2016, jurors found Christy guilty of five counts of possessing child pornography, and recommended 12 months in jail for each charge.

Investigators say they found pictures and video of child pornography on Christy's computer in his home office. The arrest was part of an Albemarle County investigation into internet crimes against children.

Christy is also facing 13 charges in Albemarle County, including possession and distribution of child pornography. A jury trial in that case is scheduled for March 27.