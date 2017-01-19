Albemarle County Police Investigating Urn Theft

A woman is remourning the loss of her parents because someone allegedly stole their ashes. Albemarle County police are now investigating the bizarre case.

Police do not believe an ash thief is on the loose and, although unique, the theft is likely the result of some issues within the family.

Nevertheless, police took a report on Monday, January 16, for a larceny from a home in the 6100 block of Broken Sun Road. That is a rural road in Covesville.

The victim - Stephanie Snead - said she was taking a bath when someone took the two urns. They were on the corner of a desk.

Snead lives in the basement of house shared with other family members.

Police are investigating the incident as a theft.

“It was like somebody just took… my parents are gone all over again and as it sunk in, I don't know. It's just unreal. It’s kind of hard to swallow and am I ever going to see them again?" Snead said.

Nothing else was taken, including a hat that belonged to sneak’s mother. Snead says her laptop - next to the urns - was untouched.

There is no specific provision in the code of Virginia that addresses the theft of an urn which is why it's being treated as a theft.