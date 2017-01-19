JMU Restructures Contract of Head Football Coach Mike Houston

James Madison University Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne on Thursday announced a restructured contract for football Head Coach Mike Houston following the program’s 2016 NCAA Division I National Championship.

JMU’s new agreement with Houston consists of a five-year term beginning in 2017 and running through the 2021 season. The contract includes both an increase in base pay and additional bonuses awarded for a conference championship, conference coach of the year and national coach of the year honors.

Other postseason and retention bonuses from Houston’s original contract remain intact. Those incentives and bonuses include provisions for academic success connected to the program’s APR score, success in postseason play and retention rewards for remaining at JMU as of February 1 of each year during the contract.

“Mike Houston is not only a successful football coach, but he is a quality person, a great mentor and an embodiment of our aspirations as an athletic department and as a university,” Bourne said. “We are pleased to reward Mike for a tremendous first year and eagerly anticipate building on our national championship heading into 2017 and beyond.”

“Amanda and I feel at home at James Madison and as part of the Harrisonburg community,” Houston said. “We are grateful for the continued support of President Alger, Senior Vice President Charlie King and Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. This has certainly been an exciting first year. Together, my staff and I look forward to building upon the success of 2016, and we are collectively eager for what the future holds for us at JMU.”

Houston was announced as JMU’s head coach on January 18, 2016 and, in his first season, guided the Dukes to the 2016 NCAA Division I National Championship. James Madison’s 14-1 record included a school record for wins and a perfect 8-0 league ledger. Houston was named American Football Coaches Association and Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year.