New Charlottesville Organization Looks to Give Back Through Giving Circle

A group of about 80 regular citizens in Charlottesville are giving away almost $15,000 of its members’ own money.

Cville Gives is a new organization in known as a giving circle. Members pay dues of $200 dollars per person and the group pools the money.

Then it accepts grant applications from nonprofits in the region and will vote on where to give the money.

“So we're bringing a lot of folks from a variety of backgrounds together who have a shared interest in philanthropy and also a shared interest in getting to know more people and getting plugged in the community,” said Aaron Hark, Cville Gives co-founder.

Members also have a chance to network with new people in Charlottesville who are similarly charity-minded.