VDOT Gives Check to Company for Completing GSI Ahead of Schedule

The contractor responsible for building the new grade-separated interchange is being rewarded for getting the job done ahead of its deadline.

Lane-Corman Joint Ventures was given 103 days back in 2015 to complete the project at the intersection of Rio Road and Route 29 within budget.

The company managed to have their work done in less than 60 days. The interchange was opened to traffic on July 27, 2016

Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation presented a check for $7.33 million contractor Lane-Corman during an advisory panel meeting.

"So there was a cost to them for accelerating the completion of this work, and they see the benefit of that and the reward in terms of this check," said Charlie Kilpatrick, commissioner of highways.

VDOT also announced that a land use and transportation planning study of the Route 29-Hydraulic Road and Hillsdale Drive-Hydraulic Road intersections will begin in March.