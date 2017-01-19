New VHSL Rules Aim to Protect Arms of High School Baseball Pitchers

Big changes are on the way for the state’s high school baseball players. The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is taking some steps to try and protect the arms of its young players.

"We're trying to better manage the number of pitches young people are throwing," said Shawn Knight, VHSL assistant director.

The VHSL is taking steps to try and cut back on arm, elbow, and shoulder injuries like those seen by University of Virginia Sports Medicine Doctor Winston Gwathmey.

"We call this a superior labral tear or slap tear, very commonly seen in baseball players and pitchers especially,” said Gwathmey.

While previous rules put limits on a pitcher's innings, it does limit the number of pitches.

"You could have a kid throw seven pitches and another kid throw 55 pitches and it constituted the same amount, as far as innings,” explained Albemarle High School Head Baseball Coach Jimmy Bibb.

The new policy for 2017 says pitchers can never throw more than 110 pitches in an outing and after throwing 101 pitches in a day, they have to get four calendar days of rest.

"Now what we're doing is actually really monitoring even more closely,” said Knight.

Gwathmey hopes the new rule will cut back on the number of injured patients he's seeing at his office.

"Your body needs time to heal between times when it's under some exertion, so if you throw 100 pitches then you throw another 100 pitches the next day, it just doesn't have time to heal,” Gwathmey explained.

Even though the new rules put some limits on Bibb's team, he says he’s glad the rules could help save him from a conversation he never wants to have.

"I don't want to go to a parent and say, 'Hey I hurt your kid's arm, overthrowing them," Bibb said.

The rules differ based on how many pitches the athletes throw. For instance if they throw between 51 and 75 pitches, they'd have to have two days off.

Any violation of those rules would result in a team forfeit of that game and a $100 fine.