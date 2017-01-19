Greene County Sheriff Office Holds Narcan Class

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is teaching its deputies how to use Narcan

Law enforcement employees at the Greene County Sheriff's Office are learning how to help save a life in the case of an opioid drug overdose.

Deputies are learning how to use Narcan, a medicine that blocks an opioid overdose until the victim is able to get to a hospital for further treatment.

Narcan isn't a cure and a person could lapse back into an overdose after being given the medicine.

School resource officers, road deputies, and deputies with the investigations unit are all taking a class on how to use Narcan, which is the first one being held at the sheriff’s office in Greene County.

They’re learning three different methods on how to administer the drug – two different nasal spray administrations and an injectable administration.

The sheriff’s office carries the nasal spray administration, which it received the spray through a grant.

“Everybody in the commonwealth of Virginia and other states across the United States have seen a huge increase in opioid overdoses and it's just a tool to try to help keep people safe and to be able to bring people, loved ones back together after an overdose,” said Lieutenant Kevin Freid with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The class is half instruction, half hands on and the training last for three days, for three different groups of deputies.

At the end of the class, everyone is given a kit that contains two nasal sprays of Narcan to carry with them out on the streets.