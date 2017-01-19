DUI Driver Sentenced for Fatal Augusta County Crash

The man responsible for a crash that killed a child in Augusta County learned his punishment Thursday, January 19.

An Augusta Circuit Court judge sentenced 57-year-old Gregory John Decker Sr. to a little more than a decade behind bars.

According to Virginia State Police, Decker was driving on Route 250 around 10 p.m. December 17, 2015, when he hit a guardrail with his Nissan Versa, then rebounded into a Chevy Cobalt.

The driver of the Chevy, Nolvia Hernandez-Vasquez, was treated for serious injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Police say her 5-year-old son, Yorcy Yoel Ipina-Hernandez, was secured in a booster seat at the time. However, the young boy died at Augusta Health Center.

Decker was also treated for serious injuries. He pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI back in September 2016. This was Decker's fifth DUI conviction.

Decker told the court during his sentencing that he was ashamed and didn't want to live.

The judge decided on 15 years for the manslaughter charge - with five of those years suspended - and six months on the DUI charge.