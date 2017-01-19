Quantcast

Augusta County Judge Sentences Crimora Man to Life in Prison

Law enforcement escorting convicted murderer Charles Melvin Spencer from court Law enforcement escorting convicted murderer Charles Melvin Spencer from court
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Crimora man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his wife.

Thursday, January 19, an Augusta Circuit Court judge upheld the jury's recommendation of life in prison for 70-year-old Charles Melvin Spencer.

Jurors found Spencer guilty of first-degree murder back on October 5, 2016.

According to the prosecution, Spencer shot and killed his wife, Jo Ann Spencer, in December 2003. Her body was found dumped in West Virginia six weeks later.

Authorities suspected Spencer committed the crime, but were unable to build a case for more than a decade.

It wasn't until March 2014, when he was in jail for assaulting a girlfriend, that a confidential informant taped Spencer talking about killing his wife.

Another one of Spencer’s girlfriends, Margaret White, disappeared in 2008 while she was living with him. White has not been found, and Augusta County Sheriff's deputies are still working the case.

