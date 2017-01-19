Va. House of Delegates Passes 'Day of Tears' to Mourn Abortions

The state House of Delegates has approved a resolution encouraging Virginians to mourn abortions.

The Republican-majority General Assembly got the idea from the Waynesboro-based nonprofit Day of Tears.

HR 268 calls for Virginians to lower their flags to half-staff on January 22, the anniversary of the landmark Roe versus Wade ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The House voted 57 to 36 to pass the resolution, which was led by 24th District Delegate Ben Cline (R).

Cline says this symbolic effort is intended to remind people of the impact of abortion on innocent lives.

"Its goal is to promote the recognition of January 22nd, and encourages individuals to express their support for life," Cline said.

However, pro-abortion rights groups and some Democrats are voicing concern that Cline’s resolution shames women and could discourage businesses from coming to the commonwealth.

"If tears must be shed, it should be for those women who have been irreparably harmed themselves, who face hemorrhaging and infection because they lacked access to health care," said 46th District Delegate Charniele Herring (D).

Herring also argued Roe versus Wade has only ensured that if a woman is going to have an abortion that she has access to health care that will ensure her safety.

"One in three women will have an abortion by the time they're the age of 45. A woman's right to privacy and her own health care decisions is not something for which I can stand idly by when they are made to weaken by word or action," Del. Herring said.

Cline’s measure stands without any action from the state senate or the governor.

The resolution will not have an impact on flags flown at government buildings.