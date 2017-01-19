Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Receives Donation from Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is making the rounds across the country to help feed those in need.

Thursday morning, workers with the company stopped by the Kroger at Rio Hill Shopping Center in Albemarle County to deliver 30,000 pounds of protein for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The event is part of Smithfields' Helping Hungry Homes initiative.

“The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is one of the food banks that works with Kroger - our retail partner here in Charlottesville - and we work with our retail partners across the country to select food banks to work with. So we're very proud to be able to partner with Kroger," said Dennis Pitman with Smithfield Foods.

The company’s donation to the food bank will provide more than 120,000 servings to families in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.