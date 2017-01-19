Man Convicted of Commercial Sex Trafficking in Albemarle County

A man could face up to 10 years in prison after being found guilty in the first commercial sex trafficking trial in Albemarle County.

Twenty-four-year-old Douglas Meredith was convicted Wednesday, January 18, for one count of assisting in a commercial sex trafficking operation.

According to court files, Meredith was one of several people who intimidated a woman into performing sex acts for money over 12 days back in August 2016.

Meredith was found not guilty on a charge of abduction in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12.