'Hope for Appalachia' Collecting Donations for Kids In Need

A group is working to create a better life for impoverished children at the base of the Appalachian Mountains.

Hope for Appalachia is collecting items for kids in need.

People from all over contribute to the donation process for two months each year.

Boxes are packed with everything from toiletries to school supplies and clothing items, like socks. They are each hand delivered one-by-one to students across schools at the base of the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

“We have people from all over Virginia and North Carolina that participate in this ministry. We have churches, we have businesses and individuals, and people bring us supplies and completed Hope Boxes for us to deliver,” said Liesa Dodson with Hope for Appalachia.

Last year, Hope for Appalachia was able to deliver 17,000 boxes. This year, they expect to hit the 20,000 mark.

Donations are being accepted through the end of next month.

The group will travel to hand deliver the gifts in April.