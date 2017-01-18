Madison Wrestling Coach Mike Sacra Earns 400th Win

The Madison County wrestling team defeated rival William Monroe 43-30 Wednesday night.

The victory marked the 400th career win for head coach Mike Sacra.

"I don't know that it's really sunk in quite yet," says Sacra. "I knew it was coming, but I didn't know how quickly it would come. When I first took this job I probably didn't know I'd be here 25 years still coaching wrestling.

Mike Sacra has 400 career wins over 25 years with the Mountaineers, despite having no experience with wrestling prior to taking the job.

"My first year coach (Eddie) Dean asked me what I thought about coaching wrestling," says Sacra. "I told him that's something I've never done before. I didn't know exactly what I was getting myself into. Here I am, 25 years later. It kind of stuck with me."

Sacra has gained a lot of knowledge during those 25 years, as the Mountaineers have had four individual state champs over that time period.

"You have to be dedicated to do this sport," says Sacra. "Dedicated kids. I've been blessed for the whole time that I've been here."

With 400 wins in the record book, is 500 wins in his future?

"You never know," says Sacra. "I can tell you one thing: 400 more wins will not be a number."