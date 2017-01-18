Albemarle Co. Supervisors Approve Zoning Changes for Wineries, Breweries

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday

It just got a little bit more complicated to hold an event on a farm in Albemarle County.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on rule changes for wineries, breweries, and distilleries Wednesday night.

Several turned out to have their voice heard at the county office building. Supervisors voted 5 to 1 on making the zoning changes.

Some of the changes including having the businesses have a traffic plan for events with more than 200 people.

“We're very much an agricultural production - we make cider, we distribute cider. That’s the business,” said Daniel Potter of Potter’s Craft Cider.

A curfew will also be in place for music.