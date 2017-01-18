16 UVa Men's Basketball Wins 71-54 at Boston College

Tony Bennett's team improved to 4-2 in the ACC

The #16 Virginia men's basketball team led wire-to-wire, as the Cavaliers beat Boston College 71-54 in Chestnut Hill on Wednesday night.

UVa (14-3, 4-2 ACC) leads the nation in scoring defense at 53 points per game, and the 'Hoos held BC to 19 points below its season scoring average.

The Cavaliers had a season-high 12 steals against the Eagles, and their 26 points off turnovers were their most since scoring 27 against FSU in 2012.

Junior Devon Hall led Virginia with 13 points and a season-high six assists.

Isaiah Wilkins had a season-high 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Cavaliers' bench scored 33 points, led by ten points from Darius Thompson.

UVa had an assist on 22 of its 27 field goals, and took control of the game with a 15-0 run in the 1st half.

Virginia will be back in action at home against Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2pm.