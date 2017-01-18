Charlottesville Police Investigating Stabbing on Nassau Street

Police on the scene of a stabbing on Nassau Street

Charlottesville police were on the scene of a serious stabbing on Nassau Street Wednesday night.

The call went out just before 9 p.m. and police are tracking down a suspect.

Witnesses say they believe the incident started inside a house along the 700 block of Nassau Street and spilled out into the actual street, leaving a bloody scene.

“Our investigations and evidence units are en route to look for and collect further evidence, and we do not have a suspect in custody at this time, and we're working on further details for that as well,” said Sargent Lee Gibson with the Charlottesville Police Department.

Police say they do not have a suspect at this point, but they are interviewing witnesses to piece everything together.

Police expect to release more details Thursday.