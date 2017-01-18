Quantcast

Wednesday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Albemarle 50, Waynesboro 37      Ryan Ingram 26 points
Bluestone 61, Buckingham County 58       Antonio Chambers 26 points
Madison County 55, Clarke 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL
STAB 73, Covenant 44                    Jayla Davis 28 points
Fluvanna County 48, Heritage 20       Chaniya Brown 18 points
Spotswood 59, Albemarle 35

WRESTLING
Madison County 43, William Monroe 30

