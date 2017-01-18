New Organization Launched to Promote Biotechnology in Central Virginia

Biotechnology companies in central Virginia are coming together under one virtual roof.

Wednesday night marked the launch of Cville BioHub at Indoor Biotechnologies on Harris Street.

The new organization's goal is provide growth pathways in the industry. The hub boasts a website that features metrics, news and profiles of industries in the Charlottesville area.

"So we want to get these companies together. We want to create a community where they can learn from one another and then that will ultimately promote economic development within the city," said Martin Chapman, the president of Cville BioHub.

The city's mayor was on hand for the event as well as more than 70 businesses and community leaders.