UVa's Brandon Guyer Signs Two-Year Contract with Cleveland Indians

Former Virginia baseball star Brandon Guyer signed a two-year deal with the Cleveland Indians Wednesday.

The deal is worth at least $5 million and includes a club option for the 2019 season.

Guyer will make $2 million in 2017 and $2.75 million in 2018.

Cleveland acquired Guyer last summer in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The right-handed outfielder batted .336 with a 1.021 OPS against left-handed pitchers in 2016.

Guyer's .464 on-base percentage against southpaws led the American League.

While he did not start for the Indians, Guyer's role as a utility player last season helped Cleveland reach the World Series for the first time, since 1997.

The righty batted .333, hit two home runs and 14 RBI for Cleveland, during the 2016 season.