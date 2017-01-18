UVa's Brandon Guyer Signs Two-Year Contract with Cleveland Indians

UVa's Brandon Guyer Signs Two-Year Contract with Cleveland IndiansPosted: Updated:
Brandon Guyer batted .336 with a 1.021 OPS against left-handed pitchers
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
