2 People Charged with Abusing Disabled Family Member

Zachary Vest Zachary Vest
Melissa Vest Melissa Vest
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) -

Two people are facing charges after authorities say they abused a disabled family member in Stuarts Draft.

Twenty-four-year-old Zachary Vest is charged with domestic assault, abuse of an incapacitated adult, destruction of property and strangulation. The destruction of property stems from a reportedly damaged cell phone.

The victim's aid reported Vest assaulted the disabled man.

Forty-nine-year-old Melissa Vest is charged with abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult. Investigators say she didn't try to get medical attention for the victim.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.

