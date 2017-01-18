MHS Assistant Coach Talks About School Bus Fire on Interstate 64

Remains of an Albemarle County school bus that caught fire on Interstate 64

The Monticello High School swim team is slowly starting to get back to a normal routine after their school bus caught fire last week.

Virginia State Police say the school bus started smoking around 5 p.m. Friday, January 13, on Interstate 64. The driver, three coaches, and 23 students all escaped without injury.

Officials are working to determine if the fire could have been avoided.

Investigators have been examining the charred remains of the school bus, as well as going over inspection reports, looking for any sign someone could have spotted the broken fuel line injector that likely sparked the blaze.

“During the pre-trip [inspection], the driver would have spotted it if it was faulty,” said Jim Foley, the director of transportation for Albemarle County Public Schools.

Foley says the vehicle had passed a pre-trip inspection earlier in the day, and a full inspection on January 2.

The school bus was only about 20 minutes into the trip to Bridgewater for a meet when it erupted into flames on Afton Mountain in Albemarle County. Foley believes a piece of the fuel line broke with no advance warning.

“I was scared. I was really scared, because when I looked back I didn't just see smoke, I saw flames. Like, instantly,” said assistant swim coach Luke Robbins.

Robbins says students deserve all the credit for the quick escape from the burning school bus.

“If there were no adults on the bus, I believe that all those children would have gotten off the bus, I really believe that. I was blown away,” he said.

But even after the escape, the danger had not passed: “We need to get these kids out of harm’s way. I mean, OK, we got off the bus, great, it's not over. We're still on top of a mountain in the middle of nowhere,” Robbins said.

The assistant coach helped to lead the students away from the burning wreck. “Single file, just hiking up the hill, and I said, ‘don't stop. I'll tell you when to stop. Don't look back. Don't look back. Just keep going,’” Robins said,

A replacement school bus took everyone back to Monticello High School.

“To see students back at school was really overwhelming for me because at the end of the day, all we really care about is the safety of the students,” said Robbins.

“I think we're pretty well prepared. We do evacuation drills at least two times a year, and I think they paid off,” said Foley.

The Albemarle County Fire Department is still officially investigating the incident and is expected to release the final report Thursday.