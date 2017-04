Release from the Staunton Police Department:



The Staunton Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Hale Hodge.



Hodge is wanted for Felonious Assault by Acid/Explosive/Fire and Misdemeanor Assault & Battery on a Family Member.



Hodge is described as a white male, 28 years of age, 6’4”, approximately 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on the morning of January 18, 2017 in Staunton, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a hat and boots.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Hodge is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.